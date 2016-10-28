Photo Credit: Eva Hambach/AFP/Getty Images

We’re only days away from Halloween (got your trick r’ treat candy yet?). So it’s only natural that another “most haunted” list has come out.

But this one is different.

Why? Because National Geographic, the magazine from one of the largest non-profit scientific and educational institutions in the world, has published it. In other words, if there’s any “Most Haunted Places in the United States” list to trust…it would be this one.

Here are some of the “choice” locations on their list:

Howard Street Cemetery in Salem, Massachusetts

This is where Giles Corey is buried. He was accused of being a warlock: and was crushed to death after heavy stones were loaded on a board that was positioned across his chest. His ghost is said to still haunt this area of Salem.

Most Haunted Places in the World:

Howard Street Cemetery, Salem, Massachusetts – via @sixthabe pic.twitter.com/m7trALjChD — 1408 (@TheRoom1408) May 14, 2016

The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado

Yes, this is the hotel that inspired Stephen King to write The Shining. It all started in Room 217. Paranormal investigators say this is one of the most active haunted locations in the U.S.: apparitions, the laughter of children, and lights being turned on and off by itself are quite common.

Interested in all things spooky and paranormal? Check out the top Haunted Placeshttps://t.co/zYBL5FjI4r pic.twitter.com/nFzvSveGlX — Stanley Hotel (@StanleyHotel) October 19, 2016

R.M.S. Queen Mary in Long Beach, California

Even though this ship is retired, it has an amazing history: including carrying a slew of Hollywood celebrities across the sea. Room B340 is considered to be the most haunted room/location on the ship: a crew member was murdered there. Even though you can only see this room on tours, there have been some strange occurrences next door in Room B341.

Come aboard & take the Paranormal Investigations tour on #HALLOWEEN NIGHT. See if the Queen Mary really is haunted. https://t.co/h6FM7eqd8G pic.twitter.com/ThIyVbhAvg — Queen Mary (@TheQueenMary) October 27, 2016

The LaLaurie Mansion in New Orleans, Louisiana

If you take one of the Ghost City Tours in NOLA, you’ll stop by this creepy house. Madame Marie Delphine LaLaurie (portrayed by Kathy Bates in the 2014 season of American Horror Story: Coven) hid the bodies of several horribly mutilated slaves in her attic. You can still hear the screams of her victims in the middle of the night.

An ominous presence emits from within the LaLaurie Mansion's walls. #followyournola pic.twitter.com/h0Zt5Kxs08 — Visit New Orleans (@VisitNewOrleans) October 27, 2016

The Lizzie Borden Bed and Breakfast in Fall River, Massachusetts

Yes, this is the location where, “Lizzie Borden (supposedly!) took an axe, and gave her mother forty whacks; when she saw what she had done, she gave her father forty-one.” Back in 1892, this was the trial of the century (think OJ Simpson trial-caliber). The rooms in which the murders occurred apparently get the best paranormal activity.

Legend #23: Lizzie Borden took and axe and gave her mother 40 wacks….then see what she did… #scareme2016 #haun… https://t.co/7gZjwSR2b3 — Try To Scare Me (@TryToScareMe) October 24, 2016

The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in Weston, West Virginia

All you need to hear is “abandoned lunatic asylum”…and visions of the paranormal appear in your head! With patients being given electroshock therapy, lobotomies and being physically restrained, it’s easy to see why this is one of the most haunted areas of the country.

Forever loving the trans-Allegheny lunatic asylum pic.twitter.com/mL0B4zHtOC — Whit✌️ (@Whitler42) October 23, 2016

Check out the full stories (and additional haunted locations) on National Geographic‘s website here.

