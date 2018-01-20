100.3 Jack FM’s Lost 80’s Live

100.3 Jack-fm is ready to bring our 2nd Annual Lost 80s Live to Verizon Theatre in Grand Prairie on Friday, August 24th! Your favorite 80s hits from the original performers all on one stage. A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, Naked Eyes, Animotion, Missing Persons, Boys Don’t Cry, Book of Love, Nu Shooz and more!

Pre-sale is ON NOW HERE ! Use pre-sale code “JACK.” Get them before anyone else while they last.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 26th at 10a.m. HERE

Come get lost in the 80’s with 100.3 JACK-FM 80s Live.